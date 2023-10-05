'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Gmail comes to your Wear OS watch: Here's how to get it and which watches support it
During Google's annual hardware event yesterday, the company announced the Pixel Watch 2, the new and improved Google smartwatch with improved internal hardware and software.
Additionally, Google released the Gmail app for Wear OS, Google's operating system for its smartwatches. Gmail for Wear OS was first announced in May during Google's developer conference, Google I/O.
Previously, users could only see their Gmail notifications on their smartwatch but couldn't interact with the app from their wrist. Now compatible smartwatches can access a Gmail inbox, open full scrollable emails, and refresh the Gmail inbox.
A Gmail Wear OS widget also allows you to see the most recent emails in your inbox and add multiple inboxes to your smartwatch.
Gmail for Wear OS is compatible with Wear OS 3 and Wear OS 4. You can download Gmail for Wear OS in the Google Play Store. Gmail for smartwatches is not available on Apple Watch, and it's unclear when or if it will be.
Which smartwatches are compatible with Wear OS 3?
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/4 Classic
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro
- Google Pixel Watch
- Montblanc Summit 3
- Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition
- Fossil Diesel Griffed Gen 6
- Citizen CZ Smart
Which smartwatches are compatible with Wear OS 4?
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/4 Classic
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/6 Classic
- Google Pixel Watch 2