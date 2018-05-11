Go big at the office: This 27-inch Dell monitor is just $125

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate. Plus: You'll find more Cheapskate deals on CNET.

Dell

When it comes to desktop monitors, what's the ideal size?

Bigger is always better, right? Well, kind of. Maybe? Some would argue that unless a big monitor offers an equally big resolution -- something beyond the typical 1,920 x 1,080 -- there's a law of diminishing returns.

Me personally, as my eyes get older and my glasses prescription gets stronger, I'm all in favor of a screen that's just plain bigger.

Like this one: For a limited time, Adorama has the Dell SE2717H 27-inch IPS LED desktop monitor for $124.99 shipped. That's $40 off the regular price, and $25 less than Amazon's price.

(Aside: Recently a rather angry Amazon rep told me in no uncertain terms that the company always has the lowest price. On everything. Always. Without exception. Guess what: exception!)

The SE2717H runs at the aforementioned "full HD" resolution, meaning its expanded physical size won't allow you to cram more windows onscreen at the same time than, say, a 24-inch monitor. It'll merely make everything bigger.

Whether or not that's valuable is up to you -- but seeing as this Dell is priced about the same as most 24-inch monitors, why not level-up?

As you might expect, it's a fairly bare-bones affair, with VGA and HDMI inputs, an anti-glare screen coating and, um, a power cord. (Like I said: bare-bones.)

One important caveat: It lacks VESA mounting holes. If you want to mount it on an arm or stand, you'll need a special bracket (available online for about $30). Needless to say, that kind of offsets your savings, so if mounting is indeed a priority, you might as well just buy a monitor with VESA holes.

Otherwise, you get an LCD that has mostly positive ratings across the interwebs and a three-year warranty. (I wouldn't buy a monitor with anything shorter.)

What do you think?