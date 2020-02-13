GoDaddy posts solid Q4 with Business Applications growth

GoDaddy posted solid fourth quarter results on Thursday, with its largest revenue gains in its business applications segment.

Fourth quarter net income was $61.1 million, or 34 cents per share. Total revenue was $780.4 million, up 12.2 percent year-over-year.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 31 cents on revenue of $777.18 million.

For the full year, net income was $138.4 million, or 76 cents per share, on revenue of $2.99 billion.

"GoDaddy continues to execute against its strategy - empowering everyday entrepreneurs through sage guidance, seamlessly intuitive experiences, and activating our community," CEO Aman Bhutani said in a statement. "We are well positioned to deliver strong results for our customers, communities, and shareholders in 2020."

Total bookings in Q4 came to $833.6 million, up 13.8 percent year-over-year. GoDaddy reported 19.3 million customers as of December 31, up 4.1 percent year-over-year. Average revenue per user (ARPU) was $158, up 6.6 percent year-over-year.

Domains revenue in Q4 was $352.3 million, up 12.1 percent year-over-year. Hosting and Presence revenue was $292.8 million, up 8.4 percent year-over-year. Business Applications revenue came to $135.3 million, up 21.3 percent year-over-year.

For the first quarter, GoDaddy expects total revenue of approximately $795 million.

LogMeIn also posted its fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, nearly two months after announcing it has agreed to be acquired by private equity firms Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation.

LogMeIn's fourth quarter non-GAAP net income was $69.8 million, or $1.43 per diluted share. GAAP revenue was $322.7 million.

For the full fiscal year 2019, non-GAAP net income was $256.9 million, or $5.15 per diluted share. GAAP revenue was $1.26 billion.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, LogMeIn announced that the company's board of directors approved a global restructuring plan, including plans to terminate approximately 8 percent of the company's workforce. The restructuring should be largely complete by the end of fiscal year 2020, and it should result in annualized cost savings of approximately $41 million, the company said.

Talend reported revenue growth of 20 percent for its fourth quarter and an operating loss of $10.1 million. The cloud data integration company reported a net loss of $12.2 million, or 39 cents a share, in the fourth quarter on sales of $66.92 million. The non-GAAP loss for the quarter was 7 cents a share.

CEO Christal Bemont said the company has more than 2,250 cloud customers and plans to build out its go-to-market strategy. For 2019, Talend reported a net loss of $61.5 million on revenue of $247.98 million.

As for the outlook, Talend projected first quarter revenue of $64.9 million to $65.9 million with a non-GAAP loss of 30 cents a share to 26 cents a share. For 2020, Talend is projecting revenue between $277 million and $279 million. Talend also said it has "initiated a company-wide organizational realignment initiative in order to ensure the infrastructure is in place for future expected growth."