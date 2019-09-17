GoDaddy's newest product pairs websites and marketing for SMBs

GoDaddy is launching a new combined services offering that aims to help small business owners drive website traffic and reach new audiences. Formally branded as Websites + Marketing, the service pairs GoDaddy's website builder platform with a suite of insight-driven marketing tools.

GoDaddy said the marketing tools utilize InSight, a smart recommendation tool that offers tailored guidance based on actions from other successful GoDaddy businesses. GoDaddy InSight also provides a score that adjusts over time to shows SMBs how their online performance compares to similar businesses.

The website builder also includes a new visualization tool that lets users see their website in over 20 layouts or themes, as well as integrations with Facebook, Yelp and Google My Business.

According to GoDaddy, SMBs testing the Websites + Marketing product doubled website traffic, tripled orders and increased revenue by an average of 18%.

"We want to take the guessing and unnecessary work out of the process so that customers can focus on running their business," said Lauren Antonoff, head of apps and experiences for GoDaddy. "We built GoDaddy InSight to guide our customers with personalized action plans that provide real results without a huge time investment."

This month also marks the start of GoDaddy's new CEO Aman Bhutani. The former the president of Brand Expedia Group took over after GoDaddy's former chief Scott Wagner stepped down for health reasons.

