Google acquires AppSheet, a no-code app development platform

Google on Tuesday announced it has acquired AppSheet, a no-code development platform for building workplace apps. AppSheet's platform, Google said in a blog post, "complements Google Cloud's strategy to reimagine the application development space." The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Seatte-based company was founded in 2012, and its platform has been live for more than five years. Its customers include Pepsi, KLB Construction, Toyota, Whirlpool, the Global Cancer Institute, Costco and the University of Michigan.

"As we've matured, so has the IT industry, and there is now a tremendous pent-up demand for enterprise automation," AppSheet CEO Praveen Seshadri wrote in a blog post. "With the rise of low- and no-code platforms, citizen development has emerged as the strategic way for modern organizations to invest, innovate, and compete."

Google expects to integrate AppSheet's ability to power workplace applications -- such as applications for CRM, field inspections or personalized reporting -- with Google Cloud's focus on key verticals, including financial services, retail and media.

The AppSheet team will join Google Cloud and continue to run its existing services, supporting new and existing customers.

AppSheet customers can already intregrate with G Suite and Google Cloud data sources, and AppSheet will continue to support integrations with other cloud-hosted data sources like Office 365, Salesforce, Box, Dropbox and databases hosted in other clouds. AppSheet will also continue to support apps running on iOS and on web browsers.

Earlier in the day, Google announced its acquisition of Pointy, makers of a platform that lets small business brick-and-mortar retailers list their in-store product inventory online.