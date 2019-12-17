Google Cloud inks new partnerships to boost cloud platform security

The three trends impacting cloud adoption Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO of Druva, explains the forces behind current cloud strategies -- and which ones took center stage at the 2019 AWS re:Invent conference.

Google has announced a slew of new strategic partnerships designed to boost the security capabilities of the Google Cloud platform.

On Monday, Kevin Ichhpurani, VP of the Google Cloud Global Ecosystem and Sunil Potti, VP of Engineering at Google Cloud Security said in a blog post that the new "security partner integrations" will "further advance" the tech giant's protective capabilities.

According to the executives, a scalable solution for managing agent-based endpoint security on Google Cloud is in the works, courtesy of McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, and Qualys.

McAfee is also the subject of a new partnership for the integration of the MVISION container security software on the platform. The firm's security offerings for Linux and Windows-based operations will also be integrated in the future.

Citrix Workspace will be made available to Google Cloud customers. The remote access tool will be included in G Suite next year, when users will be able to use their G Suite credentials for single sign-on when logging into Workspace.



Fortinet will provide a new reference architecture for connecting Google Cloud and SD-WAN setups, Semperis and STEALTHbits will work with customers to manage Microsoft Active Directory-dependent workloads running on the cloud platform, Exabeam will expand its SaaS Cloud security management solution on Google Cloud, and a new alliance with ForgeRock will result in the deployment of a digital identity platform.

Tanium is also now on Google's books and its endpoint security telemetry will be integrated into Chronicle's Backstory, an elastic container for storing enterprise security telemetry based on Google infrastructure.



In addition, existing partnerships have been expanded. Deloitte is launching new cyberattack risk mitigation services; IBM Security is marked to provide consultancy services to Google Cloud customers to assist them in compliance matters related to public, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments; Wipro is set to offer new security services and Arctic Wolf is making its security operations center (SoC)-as-a-service available to Google Cloud customers.

Comm-IT has agreed to offer support to the same client base and Cyderes is going to work with Chronicle Backstory. Finally, Optiv is going to partner with Google Cloud to open up the firm's Security Architecture Assessment solutions to customers, as well as new tools for identity, device, and data management.



"At Google Cloud, we're committed to providing customers with high levels of security and data protection," the executives said. "Today's announcements further build on this commitment to our customers, and we look forward to continued collaboration with our partner ecosystem to enable advanced security capabilities."

Earlier this week, Google said the company has completed its rollout of Rich Communication Services (RCS) for Android users in the United States. RCS does not provide end-to-end encryption but does permit users to message, chat, create and manage groups, and send images and video over Wi-Fi or mobile Internet connections.

