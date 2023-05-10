Google announces the Pixel Tablet, and it's not the iPad killer we hoped for

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
We got our first glimpse of Google's Pixel Tablet last October when the Android maker teased its first tablet in years at the same event where the Pixel 7 line and Pixel Watch were announced. At the time, Google revealed we would learn more about the Pixel Tablet in 2023.
And now that time has come. During the opening keynote of Google I/O 2023, Google unveiled a bunch of hardware including the Pixel 7a, the Pixel Tablet, and its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold.
Also: Google Pixel Tablet vs. Apple iPad: A spec-by-spec comparison
Starting today, you can pre-order the Pixel Tablet, priced at $499, with deliveries starting June 20. But before you mash that buy button, let's take a quick look at everything we now know about the Pixel Tablet.
|Display
|10.95-inch LCD, 2560 x 1600, 500 nits
|Processor
|Google Tensor G2
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Memory and storage
|8GB with 128GB/256GB
|Cameras
|8MP front, 8MP rear
|Battery
|12 hours of video streaming
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C
|Dimensions and weight
|10.2 x 6.7 x 0.3 inches, 17.4 ounces
|Colors
|Porcelain, Hazel, Rose
|Price
|$499
Inside the box, you'll get the Pixel Tablet along with a Charging Speaker Dock. The dock does exactly what its name says, acting as a combination of speaker dock and charging dock for the Pixel Tablet.
Also: Every hardware product Google just announced at I/O 2023
But the dock is about more than just being a charger or speaker, in that it also converts the tablet into a pseudo $229 Nest Hub Max that you can use to cast music or video from another device, monitor your home security camera feeds, control smart home devices, watch videos, and use to interact with Google Assistant as you would any of Google's smart displays or speakers.
The tablet is magnetically held in place on the charging dock, with communication and power exchanged through pins on the back of the tablet. When you're ready to take the tablet on the go, you just lift it off the dock.
Google has worked on 50 of its own apps and collaborated with third-party developers to optimize the experience for the larger display of the tablet. The last time Google tried its hand at Android tablets, one of the biggest complaints about the experience boiled down to an inadequate app experience with many of the core Android apps acting as nothing more than a larger version of the phone app.
Also: The best smart displays with Google Assistant
Powering the Pixel Tablet is the same Tensor G2 processor that's found in the Pixel 7 line and the Pixel Fold. The Pixel Tablet has a 10.65-inch display, a pair of 8-megapixel cameras, for the front and back of the tablet, and comes with 128GB or 256GB of storage and 8GB of memory.
In the US, you can pick from three different colors: Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose.
Also: Google Pixel 7a review: Meet the new best sub-$500 Android phone
Again, the Pixel Tablet is available to pre-order right now, but the actual launch date remains a mystery. The Tablet starts at $499 for the 128GB model, which comes with the charging dock in the box. If you want an additional dock, you can buy those individually for $129.
I'm intrigued to get a Tablet in my hands and experience the entertainment-first approach Google has taken with its official return to making Android tablets.