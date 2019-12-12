Google Assistant's Interpreter mode knows 44 languages

Google on Thursday began rolling out its real-time translation feature for Google Assistant across Android and iOS phones. Interpreter mode can help you communicate with others who speak one of 44 languages.

You can begin using the feature with a prompt such as, "Hey Google, be my German translator" or "Hey Google, help me speak Spanish." Google's AI-powered assistant will then provide translations that you can hear and see on your phone. It will also suggest "smart replies," so you can respond without speaking and speed up the conversation. For quieter environments, you can also use interpreter mode with a keyboard rather than the Assistant's voice interface.

Along with phones and tablets, interpreter mode is also available on Google Home speakers, some speakers with the Google Assitant built in, smart displays and smart clocks.

While the feature is rolling out to consumers now, Google piloted it earlier this year with business customers in the hotel industry. Interpreter mode was tested at the concierge and front desks of hotels like Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport, allowing guests to communicate with hotel staff in different languages.

Real-time translation tools have clear benefits for the hospitality industry and other sectors with international customers or business across borders. At Caesars Palace, the concierge staff previously helped non-English speaking guests by dialing into their in-house translation service, Google said.

Prior and related coverage: