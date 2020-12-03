Google Authenticator for iOS gets a much-needed feature

I dumped Google Authenticator a while ago. Sure, it's the granddaddy of two-factor authentication apps, but it's old and has some severe downsides.

The biggest downside being that you couldn't transfer accounts between devices. It was a case of blitz everything and start again. I've come across a lot of people who entered the tarpits when this happened.

But finally, as 2020 draws to a close, this feature comes to iOS and iPadOS.

Earlier this year, Google Authenticator for Android received a revamp which saw it getting dark more and the ability to transfer accounts between devices. It works pretty well, but wasn't much use to you if you were an iOS user.

The newly-released version 3.1.0 is the first refresh the iOS app has had in over two years, and adds the following:

- Added the ability to transfer accounts to a different device, e.g. when switching phones

- Refreshed the look and feel of the app

- Dark Mode support

Personally, I moved over to Authy and have had no problems. This app is more feature-rich, and also works on Windows, Mac, and even Linux (along with, of course, iOS and Android). However, for those still using Google Authenticator on iPhones and iPads, this will be a welcomed update.