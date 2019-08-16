Google brings AI to studying with Socratic

Google this week started rolling out a revamped version of a mobile learning app, called Socratic, that the tech giant acquired last year. The updated app, with new machine learning-powered features, coincides with the start of the school year, as well as other Google for Education initiatives.

Socratic aims to help both high school and university students in their studies outside of the classroom. If students need help answering a study question, they can now use the Socratic app to ask a question with their voice, or to take a picture of a question in their study materials. The app will then find relevant material from across the web.

If a student is trying to solve a complex problem, the app can now use algorithms to identify underlying concepts that may need further explanation. For example, as Google demonstrates in its blog post, a student could take a picture of a square root equation and receive help understanding how to simplify square roots.

The app also now offers more than 1,000 subject guides covering high school and university-level topics.

The revamped app is now available on iOS and will be available for Android in the fall.

