Google Chat and RCS, Linux apps on a Chromebook, end of ZTE, and new Moto phones (MobileTechRoundup show #430)

Google has tried a few messaging apps over the years so Kevin and I are excited that it may finally have found something to compete with iMessage. MobileTechRoundup show #430 kicks off with some thoughts on Chat.
- All about Google Chat and RCS
- Linux apps on Chromebooks with Project Crostini
- Is ZTE done with Android thanks to the US?
- First look at Android Go (sub-$100 phones)
- New Moto G6 and E6 handsets announced
- Matt's writing about wearables on Android Central
- SmugMug buys Flickr
Did you also know that Kevin started up a new website, About Chromebooks, where he writes about his passion for Chromebooks, Chrome OS, and Chrome tablets? Make sure to check it out if you are interested at all in news, how-tos, views, and reviews. He knows his stuff and has been a Chrome user from day one.
Running time: 69 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 80MB)
Join Discussion