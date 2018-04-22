Google Chat and RCS, Linux apps on a Chromebook, end of ZTE, and new Moto phones (MobileTechRoundup show #430)

Google has tried a few messaging apps over the years so Kevin and I are excited that it may finally have found something to compete with iMessage. MobileTechRoundup show #430 kicks off with some thoughts on Chat.

All about Google Chat and RCS

Linux apps on Chromebooks with Project Crostini

Is ZTE done with Android thanks to the US?

First look at Android Go (sub-$100 phones)

New Moto G6 and E6 handsets announced

Matt's writing about wearables on Android Central

SmugMug buys Flickr

