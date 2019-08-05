Google Chrome privacy extensions (2019 edition)

If Google Chrome is your primary browser of choice, here are a selection of extensions that will help you to boost your privacy.

All these extensions are free to download from the Google Chrome Web Store. Click on the link to download (you can always disable or delete an extension at a later date if you decide it is not for you).

Read more: Take control of your Google Chrome tabs

uBlock Origin

This extension is less an ad-blocker and more a tool to control annoying content. uBlock is lightweight and easy on RAM and CPU usage (which is great because Google Chrome is not!), yet is powerful and works well.

More information and download.

Signal Private Messenger

Everything sent via Signal is always end-to-end encrypted and painstakingly engineered in order to keep your communication safe. Well worth taking a look at if you deal in important or confidential information.

More information and download.

Privacy Badger

Like Ghostery, Privacy Badger is a browser add-on that stops advertisers and other third-party trackers from secretly tracking what pages you look at on the web. If it detects that an advertiser seems to be tracking you across multiple websites without your permission, Privacy Badger will automatically block that advertiser from loading any more content in your browser.

More information and download.

Adblock Plus

I have no problem with well-behaved ads, but I still like to have protection against malware and ads that blare a sound from my speakers!

Adblock Plus is the most popular ad blocker ever, and also supports websites by not blocking unobtrusive ads by default (configurable).

More information and download.

Telegram

The Telegram web-client is a free, fast and secure way to enjoy most of Telegram's features right in your web-browser.

More information and download.

Unshorten.link

To go along with a URL shortener, you also need a URL unshortener!

Shortened links can be hiding anywhere. With the Unshorten Chrome extension, any shortened link (such as bit.ly or t.co) you click on will be automatically expanded and analyzed for malware giving you a clear view of where the link is taking you. Unshorten will also automatically remove known tracking cookies from the URL.

More information and download.

Ghostery

Ghostery is an extension that reveals "invisible" web, which consists of trackers, web bugs, pixels, and beacons placed on web pages by Facebook, Google, and over 500 other ad networks, behavioral data providers, web publishers -- all companies interested in your activity.

Find out -- and more importantly, control -- who is tracking your browsing.

More information and download.

Google Password Checkup

Password Checkup is an extension that allows you to find out if non-Google online accounts you sign into have been involved in a data breach that has made you username or password public.

If your username or password has been revealed as part of a data breach, you will receive a warning to change your password.

A very handy app indeed.

More information and download.

HTTPS Everywhere

HTTPS Everywhere is an extension that encrypts your communications with many major websites, making your browsing more secure.

HTTPS Everywhere is produced as a collaboration between The Tor Project and the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

More information and download.

Hotspot Shield VPN

Need a VPN to secure your browser connection? AnchorFree has a tool called Hotspot Shield that's not only free to use, but is ad-free and totally unlimited. I've been using it here for some time now and it does what is says it does, and has been totally reliable.

More information and download.