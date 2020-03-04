Google Cloud announces new cloud regions, including first in Middle East

Google Cloud on Wednesday announced it's launching new cloud regions in Delhi, India; Doha, Qatar; Melbourne, Australia; and Toronto, Canada. Each new region will have three zones and launch with a portfolio of key Google Cloud Platform (GCP) products, Google said.

Currently, Google has 22 cloud regions with 67 zones across 16 countries. Over the next year, Google also has plans to open regions in Jakarta, Las Vegas and Warsaw.

The new Qatar region represents Google's first region within the market. By adding second regions in India, Australia and Canada, Google is providing greater in-country disaster recovery options for customers in those markets.

Along with disaster recovery options, Google's cloud infrastructure plans are driven by a couple imperatives: giving customers data control to meet security and compliance requirements, as well as building for sustainability.

Last month, Google Cloud disclosed its $10 billion annual revenue run rate, after a year of building out its strategy, sales team and differentiating services.