Google Cloud hits a $10B annual revenue run rate

Google Cloud has hit a $10 billion annual revenue run rate, Google said Monday as its parent company Alphabet reported fourth quarter fiscal 2019 results.

Alphabet's fourth quarter diluted earnings per share came to $15.35 on revenue of $46.075, up 17 percent year-over-year.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $12.59 per share on revenue of $46.94 billion.

For the full fiscal 2019, Google reported diluted EPS of $49.16 on revenues of $$161.86 billion, up 18 percent year-over-year.

"Our investments in deep computer science, including artificial intelligence, ambient computing and cloud computing, provide a strong base for continued growth and new opportunities across Alphabet," Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, said in a statement. "I'm really pleased with our continued progress in Search and in building two of our newer growth areas — YouTube, already at $15 billion in annual ad revenue, and Cloud, which is now on a $10 billion revenue run rate."

The company is now disclosing its revenue on a more granular basis, including for Search, YouTube ads and Cloud.