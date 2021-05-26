Google Cloud intros trio of new services aimed at helping enterprises unify data

Google Cloud on Wednesday announced three new products across its database and data analytics portfolio that are aimed at making it easier for businesses to integrate data into applications and workflows in real time.

The key products include Datastream, a new serverless change data capture and replication service; DataPlex, an integrated fabric for analytics data management and governance; and Analytics Hub, an ecosystem for sharing data sets and models at scale. All three products are currently available in preview.

Google Cloud is also expanding its efforts around multicloud with the addition of Microsoft Azure support for BigQuery Omni and Looker.

As for the new data products, Datastream is a real-time data replication service that lets customers ingest data streams from Oracle and MySQL databases and replicate them in Google Cloud services such as BigQuery, Cloud SQL, Google Cloud Storage and Cloud Spanner. The company said the service allows businesses to perform real-time analytics, database replication, and event-driven architectures.

DataPlex is an integrated data platform that Google said combines the best of the Google Cloud Platform and open source to help businesses curate, secure, integrate, and analyze data at scale. It functions as an intelligent data fabric that allows organizations to centrally manage, monitor, and govern their data across data lakes, data warehouses and databases from a single view.

Meanwhile, the new Analytics Hub is a fully-managed service built on BigQuery that allows companies to publish, discover and subscribe to shared data assets across organizations.

In a press briefing, Debanjan Saha, GM and VP of engineering and data analytics for Google Cloud said Analytics Hub addresses the challenges of data sharing ecosystems at scale while also abiding by data governance processes.

Overall, Google Cloud is making the case that its new products will help enterprises change the thinking around data from a technology to an ability.

"Data must be thought of as an ability that integrates all aspects of working with it," said Gerrit Kazmaier, GM and VP for Databases, Data Analytics and Looker at Google Cloud. "Every industry is accelerating their shift of being digital-first as they recognize data is the essential ingredient for value creation and the key to advancing their digital transformation."

