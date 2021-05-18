Google I/O 2021: Here’s everything Google is announcing right now

Google

We had a pretty good idea of what to expect at Google I/0 2021 before the event kicked off Tuesday morning. Most of the developer conference centers around announcements for tools and software that developers will soon have access to. But it's not all developer-focused. For example, Google we expect Google to show us a preview of Android 12, which features a revamped interface and privacy features that are sure to make everyday users happy.

Here's everything Google announced during I/O 2021. Keep refreshing this page, I'm updating it in real-time as announcements are made.

The keynote started with the mantra Building a more helpful Google for everyone. With the goal of being helpful in moments that matter. For example, Google recently added 150,000km of bike lanes in Google Maps. Also coming to Google Maps is a new eco-friendly route option that will give you the most fuel-efficient routes. Another feature called Safer Routing will use machine learning to determine the safest route for you based on weather and traffic. The goal here is to eliminate sudden breaking/stops.

Google Workspaces gets Smart Canvas. Google is adding a new collaboration tool to Workspaces: Smart Canvas. It looks like a mix of Google Sheets, Docs and the task-managing service Asana. Google Meet is integrated, as well, and later this year, you'll be able to join a Meet video call while collaborating on a Google Doc, Sheet or Slide. Google Meet is also receiving noise cancellation improvements, video quality features that rely on AI for lighting, framing and focussing, and translations.

Google translate and voice command updates. Last month, Google translated 20 billion web pages in Chrome. That's a huge number. On Tuesday, Google announced LaMDA, a natural language platform that's still in the research and development phase inside the company. A simulation of a conversation with LaMDA acting as the planet Pluto. The conversation was natural and something that current voice assistants would have a hard time understanding and parsing. A similar demonstration had LaMDA as a paper airplane -- both conversations were a little weird, but it truly does feel like Google is working on the future of voice interactions with computers, or phones. Eventually, Google will use LaMDA in Google Assistant, Search and is looking into ways to give developers access to the futuristic platform.

Google Cloud customers will soon have access to Google's new TPUv4 pods, each of which offers an exaflop of processing power. Google also announced its new Quantum AI campus, a quantum computing facility where the company is working on, well, quantum computers, qubits and processors.