Google Cloud joins forces with Cybereason for XDR platform

Cybersecurity company Cybereason is partnering with Google Cloud on an effort to provide Extended Detection and Response (XDR) tools to organizations looking for protection of their endpoints, networks, clouds and workspaces.

The companies explained that Google Cloud's Chronicle cybersecurity analytics platform "ingests, normalizes, and analyzes petabytes of data from the complete IT environment on planetary-scale infrastructure."

Cybereason claims it examines 23 trillion security-related events per week and said the combination of their work with Google Cloud's tool "automates prevention for common attacks, guides analysts through security operations and incident response and enables threat hunting with precision at a pace never before achieved."

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said Cybereason "continues to disrupt the market and deliver on their vision for a future-ready extended detection and response defense platform."

"Google Cloud is dedicated to delivering the industry's most trusted cloud to accelerate customers' digital transformation efforts with security products that meet them wherever they are," Kurian said.

"We're excited to partner with Cybereason to help customers quickly secure their hybrid and cloud environments with the combined capabilities of Google Cloud and Cybereason's XDR services."

Yonatan Striem-Amit, Cybereason's CTO, told ZDNet that Google Cloud and Cybereason connected over an initiative to create a "truly open" XDR set of offerings. He specifically cited Cybereason's MalOp Engine, which is a patented tool that examines the "full attack story across every device, user identity, application and cloud deployment."

Striem-Amit said the first focus of the company is to drive innovation in the XDR space, noting that the ability to transform security data into threat prediction and incident response guidance is necessary.

The tool is different from other XDR solutions on the market, according to Striem-Amit, because most XDR solutions "are little more than a single console which displays individual alerts from multiple sources."

"Cybereason and Google Cloud relentlessly focus on ending 'malicious operations.' By bringing Cybereason's MalOp Engine with Google Cloud's log analytics capabilities, we provide customer with a holistic view of the entire attack chain, prevention of the threat regardless of what system it is running on, and single-click response across the entire IT stack on computers, networks, cloud infrastructure, identity, and SaaS solutions. The combined technology becomes easy to deploy within minutes," Striem-Amit said.

"Many organizations are looking at XDR to provide meaningful incident response to fight ransomware, identity, and business email compromise. Most of today's offerings are siloed, expensive, and fail to catch threats."

According to the company, the Cybereason Defense Platform combines AI-powered detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen antivirus (NGAV), Anti-Ransomware Protection and other tools.