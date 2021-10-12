Google Cloud, General Mills expand cloud, analytics partnership

Special Report Digital Transformation: A CXO's Guide Reimagining business for the digital age is the number one priority of many of today's top executives. ZDNet offers practical advice and examples of how to get your digital transformation right. Read More

General Mills will use Google Cloud to personalize consumer experiences with its analytics, cloud services and artificial intelligence.

The companies announced an expanded partnership Google Cloud Next on Tuesday. Under the deal, General Mills will use Google Cloud as its preferred cloud partner.

Top cloud providers: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players

Google Cloud's deal with General Mills illustrates how that company has been targeting industries and leveraging its analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence prowess to expand. General Mills plans to migrate its SAP, custom application workloads, Windows licensing and Oracle bare metal servers to Google Cloud.

While General Mills is the headliner for customer wins, Google Cloud also had other notable partnerships.

Wendy's will use Google Cloud's data tools to accelerate digital transformation efforts and deliver smart restaurant experiences.

Siemens Energy will use aim to use Google Cloud's data infrastructure to revamp systems.

DPDHL, a logistics giant, will use Google Cloud for advanced shipment tracking tools.

Britain's Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is using Google Workspace to coordinate work.

Under Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, the cloud provider has expanded its sales ranks as well as industry expertise with Oracle and SAP veterans. Google Cloud has also forged partnerships with SAP and others to target industries such as financial services, retail and consumer product goods.

The companies said they would connect data from internal and external sources to enable General Mills to build personalized products, improve the supply chain and improve service. General Mills will migrate workloads to Google Cloud over time.