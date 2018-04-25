Google Cloud Platform adds more managed database services

Google Cloud Platform is rounding out its stable of managed database services as it on boards more large enterprises.

Managed database services are increasingly popular as enterprises aim to abstract the underlying infrastructure and connect with databases via application programming interfaces.

Dominic Preuss, director of product management at Google Cloud, said that the latest additions to the database roster cover the four largest asks from enterprise customers.

"Every enterprise has many database technologies as well as programming languages. These companies are replatforming on more managed services," said Preuss. "We are laser focused on enterprise use cases."

Managed database services are offered by rivals Amazon Web Services, which has an extensive lineup, as well as Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud and a bevy of others.

The managed database additions include:

Commit timestamps for Cloud Spanner across multiple regions. The commit timestamps lets enterprises determine the ordering of mutations and build change logs.

Cloud Bigtable replication beta is rolling out and will be available to all customers by May 1. A replicated Cloud Bigtable database provides more availability by enabling use across zones in a region.

Cloud Memorystore for Redis beta. On May 9, Google Cloud will offer a Redis managed service. Preuss noted that Redis has become a popular enterprise option for moving apps to in-memory architectures.

Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL, which is now generally available. Preuss said that Google added more availability, replication and performance to PostgreSQL, which has 99.95 percent availability.

Preuss said that Google Cloud Platform chose those aforementioned database services due to requests by large enterprises, its own services unit and systems integrators. He added that Google Cloud will continue to add database managed services.

"There are other areas we're investigating," said Preuss. "Whatever enterprises are asking for we will go build. This extension gets us to the majority of use cases."