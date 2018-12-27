Google Cloud Platform sees 330 percent growth in Brazil

Google's cloud services saw a 330 percent increase in the number of user organizations while the channel network had a five-fold increase in 2018.

The information was announced during the Google Cloud Summit 2018, Google's cloud computing event, held earlier this month in São Paulo.

According to the company, the growth seen this year is a reflection of the launch of a Google Cloud region in Latin America in September 2017. This was important for Brazilian customers in terms of local data storage regulations and also payment in local currency.

Being able to pay in Brazilian reais also makes Google services more attractive to small and medium-sized companies unable to make international purchases easily or were hesitant to buy in dollars due to currency fluctuations in relation to the real.

Reduced latency is another highlight used by Google to promote the region to local clients, who get access to data 95 percent faster in comparison to the connection to the US state of South Carolina, the nearest to Brazil until the launch of the new region. The GCP region also serves customers in Chile and Argentina.

Earlier this year, Google Brazil head Fábio Coelho was cited in the national press as saying that the company will keep on investing significantly in Brazi l, with 125 million reais ($32 million) of yearly investment planned for the foreseeable future.