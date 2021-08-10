Google Cloud, Workday forge strategic pact

Workday's applications will run on Google Cloud and the two companies will partner on multiple fronts to target industries.

Workday's applications will be available on Google Cloud in a multi-year partnership.

Google Cloud's partnership with Workday lands just days after an expanded pact with SAP. Google Cloud has been partnering with key software-as-a-service players to better target industries including healthcare, financial services, and retail.

Under the deal, Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Adaptive Planning will run on Google Cloud. Workday customers can also run on AWS under a separate partnership. Workday also has another pact with Microsoft on integration between Azure applications.

Google Cloud and Workday said they will build joint go-to-market, co-selling, and marketing programs to target joint customers.

Cloud

