Workday customers starting to run on AWS

Workday is beginning to scale customers who are running the company's finance and human resources software on Amazon Web Services.

While multiple software providers such as Infor, Salesforce and SAP have customers running their products on AWS, Workday's move to the public cloud is relatively new. Workday said customers running its software on AWS "signals a milestone" and broadens the company's reach.

At Workday Rising Europe, the company highlighted Twitch and Fresche Solutions as customers running Workday applications on top of AWS.

The company added that Workday Financial Management and Human Capital Management is available to enterprises based in the U.S. and Canada. Workday will extend AWS support to Germany in the first half of 2019 and expand to other geographies.

Workday said running on AWS gives it more freedom to choose how and where they run the company's applications with more flexibility.

