Google I/O 2023 this week: Here's how to watch

Google I/O is one of my favorite developer events each spring, mainly because you never quite know what to expect. Sure, we usually get a preview of the next version of Android -- this year that'll be Android 14 -- but we also get to see some pretty crazy ideas, projects and features, most of which never actually launch; but it's still exciting to see what Google's working on.

Google's annual developer conference kicks off this Wednesday, May 10, with the opening keynote once again being live-streamed online for anyone to watch.

After the keynotes, breakout sessions will be available on demand for developers. Registration for I/O is currently open and free for anyone who wants to learn more about Google's new developer tools and products.

How to watch the Google I/O 2023 opening keynote

Google's opening keynote for I/O 2023 will start at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. It'll be live-streamed via the embedded YouTube video above, or you can head directly to the YouTube listing for it. The opening keynote isn't the only event being streamed on Wednesday. Shortly after the opening keynote comes the developer keynote. You can see a full schedule as well as find links to all of the videos on the official Google I/O website.