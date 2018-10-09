Google files appeal of $5 billion EU fine

Google on Tuesday filed an appeal against the €4.34 billion fine it faces for allegedly breaking European Union antitrust rules, the company confirmed to CNET, ZDNet's sister site.

Back in July, the European Commission fined Google for its restrictions on Android device makers and network operators, charging the restrictions were meant to "cement its dominant position in general internet search."

Specifically, the EC said its case was about three types of restrictions that Google imposed:

Requiring manufacturers to pre-install the Google Search app and Chrome as a condition for licensing Google's app store

Making payments to some large manufacturers and mobile network operators on condition that they exclusively pre-install the Google Search app

Preventing manufacturers wishing to pre-install Google apps from selling any smart mobile device running on Android forks

In response to the charges, Google CEO Sundar Pichai penned a blog post in July titled, "Android has created more choice, not less."

Google is already appealing another EC decision. Last year, the EC fined Google €2.4 billion for unfairly favoring its shopping service.