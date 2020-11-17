Google Fit and Wear OS updates: Homescreen, sleep, and three new Tiles

Image: Google

Last month I posted a full review of the best Google Wear OS smartwatch available today, the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3, and with today's announcements from Google there are a few more reasons to consider this affordable smartwatch.

I've given Google a hard time about its lack of attention to Wear OS so it is great to see some improvements to the Google Fit iOS and Android apps, along with new Tiles for Wear OS watches. These updates will start rolling out to devices and phones this week.

Google Fit

While the TicWatch Pro 3 is a great Wear OS smartwatch, remember that Google Fit also works with other connected devices and apps. You can connect Zepp watches, the Oura Ring, and many other devices to the Google Fit service.

An updated homescreen now serves as a central hub for your data, showing daily goals, weekly goals, heart points, recent workouts, heart rate, blood pressure, and much more.

Sleep is extremely important to overall health and wellness so Google Fit now brings in that data to help you track your nightly activity, sleep stages, and more. Google stated it is also expanding this feature. I would love to see Coros add Google Fit support now since its native sleep tracking is too limited for me.

Google Wear OS

If you have a Wear OS smartwatch then you will soon find three new Tiles options available. These include:

Workouts : This tile includes shortcuts to your recent workouts, all your metrics in one view as well as pace alerts with set goals.

: This tile includes shortcuts to your recent workouts, all your metrics in one view as well as pace alerts with set goals. Weather : This updated tile includes more relevant forecast details like precipitation and weather alerts.

: This updated tile includes more relevant forecast details like precipitation and weather alerts. Breathe: The Breathe tile is perfect for the stresses of today with guided breathing sessions and a history of your sessions. Meditation, relaxation, and stress relief is vital for your health and wellness.

Activities can also now be shared on social media or through messaging apps from Google Fit on your Android or iPhone.