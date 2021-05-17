Google gives predictions for the future of security

The biggest security challenge in 10 years, according to Google Security VP Royal Hansen, will be "shifting the focus of security from the technical hygiene of code and configuration to self defending data will save time and resources while unlocking rapid and safe innovation."

Hansen is one of a handful of security experts from Google offering some insights and predictions about the next decade of security ahead of the annual RSA Conference.

Hansen elaborated: "Defense in depth and the control design we have learned from engineering methodologies will finally catch up to the dynamic nature of software. The better analogies

will become biological - the immune system or the combination of organ systems like circulatory and respiratory. Independent and constantly evolving but stronger operating together in the same superorganism."

Taking a step back to look at the bigger picture can be useful, as cybersecurity becomes an increasingly pressing issue. For most security officers, the threat landscape is concerning enough that they're worried about getting through the next 12 months.

