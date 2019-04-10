Google I/O 2019: Here's what to expect

Pixel Slate and Pixel 3: Are Google's new devices priced right? Larry Dignan and Jason Hiner discuss the pros and cons of Google's latest mobile devices and how they advance the company's hardware strategy.

Google I/O is only a few weeks away, and we don't really know a whole lot about what Google has up its sleeve. We do know that Android Q will take some stage time, and we expect to hear more about the company's new gaming service, but outside of random product updates, Google I/O is somewhat of a mystery.

That said, we have a few guesses about what Google has in store.

Google I/O 2019: When and where is it?

Google I/O will once again be Mountain View, Calif., at the Shoreline Amphitheater. The outdoor event space will host Googlers and I/O attendees from May 7 to May 9. The opening keynote will take place on Tuesday, May 7 at 10am PST, with sessions and presentations taking place over the rest of the event.

Watch the keynote

Google typically livestreams the opening keynote on YouTube. We will update this post once we have an official link for the stream.

Android Q

Google released the first Android Q beta to Pixel phone users in March and followed that up with a second beta in April. According to Google's release schedule, we should expect to see another beta in early May, or right around the time of Google I/O.

We expect to learn more about Android Q features, both currently available in Android Q, as well as unannounced features that will make an appearance at some point during the beta program.

In 2018, Google released the first Android P (now know as Android Pie) public beta build, while at the same time allowing its hardware partners to take part in the beta process.

With the launch of the Android Q beta program limited to Pixel phones at launch, expanding the beta program to more devices wouldn't be too surprising.

Stadia

Google's gaming service that relies on real-time streaming of gameplay to a phone, computer, or TV was officially announced in March, with the promise of more details promised in the future.

Stadia shows up on the Google I/O schedule a few times, so it makes sense that Google will share more details about the novel approach to bring high-end gaming to more devices.

New hardware

It's possible. Google is apparently getting close to releasing two mid-range Pixel phones, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, as well as Nest-branded Google Assistant hubs.

A recent mixup on Google's online store revealed the device names and possibly indicates Google is close to launching the new devices.

Using a few minutes of stage time during the keynote to announce new products is a safe bet.

More product updates

Google Assistant, Duplex, Chrome, and Chrome OS will likely have some stage time, as well.

Google has used Google I/O to announce new Google Assistant features in the past or to announce new initiatives like Google Duplex, which powers the restaurant reservation feature that recently launched for all Google Assistant users.

Chrome OS and its support for Linux apps has been slowly progressing, and there's also a session on the Google I/O schedule dedicated to Linux on Chrome OS and secure development.