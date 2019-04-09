Google Pixel 3a: Name, specs, price, release date, and the latest rumors

Pixel Slate and Pixel 3: Are Google's new devices priced right? Larry Dignan and Jason Hiner discuss the pros and cons of Google's latest mobile devices and how they advance the company's hardware strategy.

CNET Phone Reviews and Buying Guide

With smartphones getting more expensive with each release, companies have begun to release slightly less expensive phones as an alternative option for those who don't want to spend $1,000 on a phone. For example, Samsung offers the Galaxy S10e, and Apple has the iPhone XR -- both of which are priced well below their more expensive, more capable counterparts.

Leaks of the unannounced phones have picked up recently, potentially indicating a launch is near. Until then, we've rounded up the current rumors detailing the name, specs, design, price, and speculate about a potential launch date.

Name

Rumors started with Pixel 3 Lite

It's looking more like Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL

When rumors first started to pop up about cheaper Pixel 3 models, the unannounced phones were often referred to as Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite. Lite, of course, to indicate that the phones are a less-equipped version of the Pixel 3 proper.

However, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL name recently began to show up in reports, and eventually, in Google's own online store.

It's unclear what the "a" stands for -- affordable?

Specs

Mid-range phones with mid-range specs

5.6-inch, 6-inch displays are likely

Both devices will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 670 processor

Mid-range phones are all about cutting some corners in order to get the price down. Phone makers use Qualcomm's lower-tier processors, lower-resolution displays, and less-expensive camera components, while also dropping the amount of storage and memory in a phone.

The Pixel 3a is expected to have a 5.6-inch display, and the 3a XL will have a 6-inch display. Both devices will have 4GB of memory, a Snapdragon 670 processor, a 12-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and 64GB of storage, according to 9to5Google.

× pixel-3a-3axl-renders.jpg

Design

Similar look to the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

We don't fully know what the Pixel 3a line will look like, but we do have a good idea that the new phones will at least share the same overall design as the current Pixel 3 line.

Renders from Twitter user @OnLeak and 91Mobiles, which have been accurate with previous render leaks, show devices that have the same two-tone look of the Pixel line.

Price

Pricing is rumored to start at $500 for the smaller of the two phones

Pricing for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL starts at $799 and $899, respectively. They are priced lower than the competition, but not by much. The Pixel 3a and 3a XL should address that.

Current reports put the pricing of the Pixel 3a around $500, and if Google continues its approach of charging $100 premium for the larger model, we should expect the Pixel 3a XL to be around $600.

Release date

Possible Google I/O announcement

A spring launch is likely

With the recent accidental leak by the Google Store, it's fair to assume the Pixel 3a launch is getting closer. Google's annual developer conference starts on May 7, and the company has used the opening keynote in the past to announce new products.

Android Police has previously reported that Google and Verizon expect to launch the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL during in the spring.