Google I/O 2022 developer conference slated for May 11-12

Google I/O, the tech giant's annual developer conference, is taking place this year on May 11-12. All content this year will be available virtually and free for everyone.

After canceling the major event in 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the conference went virtual in 2021. This year, there will be a limited in-person audience at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, primarily comprising Googlers and some partners.

Content this year will be provided on demand and in different languages, with some translated content such as captioned videos available shortly after the event.

The event gives developers a chance to network, talk to Google experts and get a first look at Google's latest developer products. Last year, Google gave a preview of Android 12, and it announced updates to Maps, Search and Workspace, among other things.

This year's event is likely to include more information about Android 13, which was released in preview last month.