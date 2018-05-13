Google I/O, LG G7 ThinQ, Fitbit, Chrome stuff (MobileTechRoundup show #432)

Google announced some interesting things at I/O last week while we also had the chance to spend more time with a retail version of the LG ThinQ.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

Google I/O was held last week so we walked through most of the announcements in MobileTechRoundup show #432.

motr-logo1
Image: ZDNet
  • More thoughts on a retail version of the LG G7 ThinQ
  • Mostly dev stuff from MSFT Build (lots of IoT) but some good/bad news for SP4 owners
  • New "Your Phone" feature for Windows
  • Google I/O: Android P, creepy Assistant stuff
  • New QCOM chip for WearOS
  • Fitbit rolls out quick replies, female health tracking and more
  • iPhone SE2 with full screen?
  • Moto Z3 Play leak?
  • Chrome OS officially gets Linux apps & Android Studio (plus ADB and a Chrome OS emulator)
  • HP Chromebook X2 pre-orders begin; delivery looks like June 7
  • Kevin bought something he never expected to buy
  • Adding Google Play Store to what Kevin bought.

Running time: 71 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 83MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Topics:

Google Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All

Related Stories