Google I/O, LG G7 ThinQ, Fitbit, Chrome stuff (MobileTechRoundup show #432)

Google I/O was held last week so we walked through most of the announcements in MobileTechRoundup show #432.
- More thoughts on a retail version of the LG G7 ThinQ
- Mostly dev stuff from MSFT Build (lots of IoT) but some good/bad news for SP4 owners
- New "Your Phone" feature for Windows
- Google I/O: Android P, creepy Assistant stuff
- New QCOM chip for WearOS
- Fitbit rolls out quick replies, female health tracking and more
- iPhone SE2 with full screen?
- Moto Z3 Play leak?
- Chrome OS officially gets Linux apps & Android Studio (plus ADB and a Chrome OS emulator)
- HP Chromebook X2 pre-orders begin; delivery looks like June 7
- Kevin bought something he never expected to buy
- Adding Google Play Store to what Kevin bought.
Running time: 71 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 83MB)
