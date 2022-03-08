Google is buying cybersecurity company Mandiant for $5.4 billion

Inside a ransomware gang: Beware these aggressive tactics Watch Now

Google is to acquire cybersecurity company Mandiant in a deal worth $5.4 billion.

The all-cash acquisition will see Mandiant join Google Cloud and deliver an end-to-end security operations suite, as well as advisory services to help customers address critical security challenges and stay protected. The deal will also bring Mandiant's threat detection and intelligence service, along with testing and validation services under Google Cloud's umbrella.

"Cybersecurity is a mission, and we believe it's one of the most important of our generation. Google Cloud shares our mission-driven culture to bring security to every organization," said Kevin Mandia, CEO, Mandiant.

"Together, we will deliver our expertise and intelligence at scale via the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, as part of the Google Cloud security portfolio. These efforts will help organizations to effectively, efficiently and continuously manage and configure their complex mix of security products," he added.

SEE: A winning strategy for cybersecurity (ZDNet special report)

Mandiant says that the acquisition by Google "underscores Google Cloud's commitment to advancing its security offerings to better protect and advise customers across their on-premise and cloud environments", and help enterprises stay protected at every stage of the security lifecycle.

"Organizations around the world are facing unprecedented cybersecurity challenges as the sophistication and severity of attacks that were previously used to target major governments are now being used to target companies in every industry," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

"We look forward to welcoming Mandiant to Google Cloud to further enhance our security operations suite and advisory services, and help customers address their most important security challenges."

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of Mandiant stockholder and regulatory approvals, and is expected to close later this year. Upon the close of the acquisition, Mandiant will join Google Cloud.

"The cloud represents a new way to change the security paradigm by helping organizations address and protect themselves against entire classes of cyber threats, while also rapidly accelerating digital transformation," Google said.

MORE ON CYBERSECURITY