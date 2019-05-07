Google I/O 2019: The biggest announcements from the keynote

Google showed off the next version of Google Assistant.

One of the hurdles that Google faces with Assistant is the quantity of data needed to process voice commands. This can cause a lag. Pichai said Google has been able to shrink this down now, and that it can be housed on a device, rather than in the cloud, resulting in lower latency.

Google therefore demoed how its new Assistant can respond to requests in lightning fast time -- and without saying "OK Google" every time. The demo consisted of various voice-controlled scenarios, from opening apps, to getting information, all as one continuous conversation.

Related stories: