Google Pixel 4A: Release date, features, price, and everything else we know so far

Last year, Google released the Pixel 3a and 3a XL in early May, timed with the opening day of Google I/O, its annual developer conference. The two devices were excellent mid-range smartphones, giving owners a superb camera experience at half the cost of the company's flagship smartphones.

A year later, rumors, leaks, and speculation about its successor, the Pixel 4A, are at an all-time high as we wait for Google to officially unveil its newest phone.

What will it be called?

We assume Pixel 4A

Tech companies are creatures of habit, as are consumers, so we can only assume Google will stick with the same naming scheme as last year and use Pixel 4A as the name.

We still don't know what the "A" means, but one could assume it means "Affordable."

Images posted to Twitter by TechDroider appear to show the Pixel 4A's box, confirming the name and giving us a glimpse at the design.

Google Pixel 4a is On It's Way... pic.twitter.com/rJclXg1Yqo — TechDroider (@techdroider) April 9, 2020

Wait, what about the Pixel 4A XL?

It doesn't look likely

Good question. Last year, Google released two sizes of its budget-friendly phone, but rumors about the 4A line all point to a single, smaller device.

Sources have told Android Authority to expect only the Pixel 4A this year. Something that's backed up by the number of leaks and reports, all of which only feature one phone.

What will the Pixel 4A cost?

All signs point to $399... maybe less

Google launched the Pixel 3A priced at $399, and that price makes sense one year later. But with competition from Samsung's Galaxy A51 and Apple's iPhone SE at that price point, it's possible Google will price the 4A a little lower to make it more attractive.

In fact, according to 9to5Google managing editor Stephen Hall, the Pixel 4A will launch at $349 with 128GB of storage.

Pays to keep your eyes open on a walk. pic.twitter.com/ppPIIzf1Of — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 11, 2020

Evan Blass -- who has a long history of accurately leaking tech products before they're announced -- posted a series of what appears to be marketing pictures on Twitter in early March. The photos show a Pixel 4A billboard, confirming the design (more on that in a few), as well as showing a list price of $399.

When will the Pixel 4A launch?

June 3 is a possibility

Google I/O 2020 was supposed to start on May 12, presumably the same day we were going to see the Pixel 4A make its debut. However, due to COVID-19 Google canceled I/O, leaving any potential launch date a total mystery.

Well, until last week, when Google announced it would launch the Android 11 beta on June 3, complete with a launch video detailing all the new features. It would make sense for Google to hold the Pixel 4A announcement until June 3, taking advantage of Android 11 news to promote its newest phone.

What does the Pixel 4A look like?

It has the same camera square as the Pixel 4

Display has a hole punch in the top-left corner

Yes, there's a headphone jack

Image: 91Mobiles/OnLeaks

We have a good idea of what the 4A will look like, not only from the supposed packaging leak but from a series of renders published on 91Mobiles, courtesy of Twitter user OnLeaks who has accurately leaked phone designs and information in the past. The Pixel 4A will look similar to the Pixel 4 -- albeit with a hole-punch display and a fingerprint reader on the back.

A familiar square camera array is on the back of the phone, with the power button and volume rocker on the right side. The top of the phone is where you'll find the beloved 3.5mm headphone jack.

There are plenty of renders and even a video 360-degree walkthrough of the supposed design on 91Mobiles.

If hands-on videos are more your speed, check out this YouTube video from TecnoLike Plus. The device that's shown off in the video all lines up with previous leaks and rumors.

What about Pixel 4A specs and features?

It should mid-tier phone with mid-tier specs

5.81-inch screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor

128GB of storage

If you're hoping for flagship caliber specs from the 4A, it's time to lower those expectations. The 4A is a mid-tier phone, and leaked benchmarks (from that hands-on video above), reveal a competitive phone when it comes to performance, but nothing that will blow away even the Pixel 4.

We don't have any hard confirmation of most specifications, but 91Mobiles and OnLeaks included rumors specifications along with the renders.

Those include a display of 5.81-inches, a 3,080 milliamp-hour battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB of memory, 12.2-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

9to5Google also reports that there will only be one camera on the back, and matches the claim of the front-facing camera having a resolution of 8-megapixels.

With any luck, we won't have to wait much longer to see the Pixel 4A's announcement. To that end, I'd imagine it will begin shipping around the same time -- if not the same day.

What do you think about the Pixel 4A? Is it the budget phone you've been waiting for? Or have you already made up your mind?