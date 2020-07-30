Google teases Pixel 4A launch on Aug. 3 with hidden message

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

We've been waiting for Google to finally announce the Pixel 4A, a successor to last year's budget-friendly Pixel 3A. First, we expected it to launch in May, during Google I/O. Then the pandemic happened.

Over the last few months, we've seen rumors and speculation covering a wide variety of dates for its launch come and go. The current rumor has been that Google would finally unveil the device on August 3.

Google has quietly published a page on the Google Store site, as first spotted by 9to5Google, that promises the phone we've been waiting for will arrive on August 3.

Actually, the page doesn't say much, thanks to the blacked-out blocks of text. They're interactive, though, and if you click on them you can change the color of each block. And when you change them to blue, red, yellow, blue, green and red (in that order), you'll unlock the hidden information.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

We only have a few more days until we learn more about the Pixel 4A, which we expect to be priced at $399, and come with the same camera setup as the Pixel 4 and slightly lower specifications.