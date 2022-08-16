/>
Google's Pixel 6 is $100 off on Amazon right now

Featuring 128GB of storage, the 5G LTE phone can capture life's favorite moments with its 50MP camera. Save $100 on the phone right now.
rebecca-isaacs
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Google Pixel 6 phone
Google

As a fan of the Google phone family, it's always exciting to see one drop in price (they usually don't). With $100 savings on the Google Pixel 6 you can add it to your Google ecosystem for $100 off its original $599 price tag. Right now, it's only $499.

Google Pixel 6 Phone

 $499 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 6 works as a great mid-range phone for those that want to combine daily function with speedy processing -- and a solid camera. The rear camera is a 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera and a 12 MP ultrawide camera that provides detailed, beautiful imagery to capture your family's favorite moments. You can also remove people in the background of photos with the Magic Eraser feature, and with Real Tone technology, it captures all skin types.

Aside from the cameras, the 6.4-inch screen uses a Full HD OLED display with 411ppi for ultimate internet surfing, scrolling, and streaming. You'll also get five years of Google's security updates and -- coupled with Android 12 and Google's Tensor chip with Titan M2 security coprocessor -- a speedy security processor. 

If you're interested in upgrading your phone, be sure to head over to Amazon today. This deal only includes the unlocked phone so that you can activate it at any carrier. The 128 may not be enough for some users, and the $100 deal also applies to the 256GB model, too.

As a user of the Pixel line, I also recommend that you pick up a case to protect it.

