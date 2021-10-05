Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Here's when Google will announce its latest smartphones

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

If you're waiting to upgrade your phone until after Google fully reveals the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the wait is almost over. The company has announced it will officially launch its next two smartphones on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. A pre-recorded event will be streamed by Google on a website created for the launch.

The interactive site has a Pixel 6 that's interactive. As you move your mouse pointer over the various elements it moves and plays some noises, but if you hold in your space bar the entire look of the phone changes. If you keep pressing the space bar, you'll see a lot of animations that are all related to Android 12 . It's very likely that we'll learn the official launch date of Android 12 during this event.

As for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, we already have a good idea of what to expect in broad strokes. Details get murky when we get into specifics.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be the first two phones from Google to use its own Tensor processor. The processor, according to Google, promises improved performance, of course, but also allows Google to optimize the software and hardware to work together. For example, Google touts an improved camera experience with better photos thanks to Tensor and the control it gives the company.

Both phones will have 5G connectivity, which is expected for high-end phones in 2021. The Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch screen, while the 6 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch display.

We'll be watching the Pixel event right alongside you, in spirit at least, and will have all of the news and everything else you need to know following the event.

Are you planning on getting a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro? Let us know why or why not in the comments.