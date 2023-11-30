Google Play crowns its best apps of 2023. Did your favorite make the list?

Google Play

As the year comes to a close, different companies are finding ways to quantify their consumers' trends from the year prior, and the Google Play Store is no different. For Android users, the Google Play Store is their one-stop shop for all their downloading needs, such as games, music, movies, and books, and now, Google Play is highlighting the best of 2023.

On Wednesday, Google Play released its Google Play's Best of 2023 Awards, which includes a roundup of the best apps, games, and books in their catalog.

The winners cover a range of different functions, including streaming music, traveling a galaxy in a role-playing video game, and even chatting with an AI chatbot.

Read on for the full list of Google Play's Best of 2023 Award Winners and for the chance to discover your next favorite app.

Best overall app:

Google Play/Imprint

The Imprint app helps visual learners learn about the world's most important essential topics and books with engaging visuals and bit-sized lessons that keep the user focused and make it easier to digest information.

The app has millions of courses with different topics such as psychology, philosophy, history, finance, business, science, and more. It also has lessons to help your own personal growth journey, such as leadership and productivity courses.

To get started, users get a seven-day free trial. Once the trial expires, users will have to sign up for a subscription of $15.99/per month or $100/per year to access the full content catalog.

Best overall game:

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Honkai: Star Train is a space fantasy role-play gaming app whose impressive graphics, immersive gameplay, and cinematic animation earned it the Best iPhone Game of the Year award, too.

In the gameplay, users will get the chance to explore different worlds and civilizations while riding the Astral Express across the galaxy. The game is free to download and intuitive for even beginner gamers.

Best multi-device app:

Google Play/Spotify

The Spotify app has been a leader in the music-streaming market for years, dominating the market with 574 million users and 226 million subscribers.

Some features that have helped the app earn its place include specially curated playlists, the ability to listen to millions of songs for free, and a seamless listening experience, regardless of whether you have an iPhone or an Android.

In particular, Spotify earned this title because of its smooth experience across devices, giving users the opportunity to remotely control playback on another device and download content for offline listening.

Best multi-device game:

Google Play/OUTERPLANE

OUTERPLANE is an anime-style role-play gaming app in which users travel into an enchanting universe and embark on an adventure battling forces of chaos. Moreover, users will partake in strategy-based combat and experience lots of action while taking in the stunning visuals of the game.

The app won in this category because it's easy to use across different devices, from PCs to screens on foldable phones.

"While we love its charming characters and captivating story, OUTERPLANE's ability to easily work across multiple devices sets it apart from other turn-based strategy experiences on Play," said Google Play in the post.

Users' choice app:

Google Play/ChatGPT

Since ChatGPT launched a year ago, it has captivated global interest, so unsurprisingly, the app won the user's choice. The Android ChatGPT app, which launched in July, gives users the ability to experience the popular AI chatbot experience that was previously limited to desktops.

The app is free to download and allows users to quickly type in quick questions from their devices and get immediate answers, skipping the hassle of having to log in every time you are on the browser.

Users' choice game:

Google Play/Monopoly Go

Throughout the years, Monopoly has remained a fan-favorite board game and has become a family game night classic. With MONOPOLY GO!, you can experience the joy of playing the board game on the go right from your phone.

Similar to the board game, with the app, you can roll dice to build cities, buy properties, and even play with family and friends. The game is free to download and play, although there are some in-game purchases.

Other best app award winners:

Best for Fun: Bumble For Friends: Meet IRL

Best for Personal Growth: Voidpet Garden: Mental Health

Best Everyday Essential: Artifact: Feed Your Curiosity

Best for Families: Paw Patrol Academy

Best App for Good: AWorld in support of ActNow

Best for Watches: WhatsApp Messenger

Best for Chromebooks: FlipaClip: Create 2D Animation

Best for Cars: Amazon Prime Video

Best game award winners:

Best Multiplayer: Farlight 84

Best Pick Up & Play: MONOPOLY GO!

Best Indies: Vampire Survivors

Best Ongoing: Stumble Guys

Best Games for Good: Pokémon Sleep

Best on Play Pass: Magic Rampage

Best for Tablets: Honkai: Star Rail

Best for Chromebooks: Minecraft

Best for Google Play Games on PC: Arknights

For the complete list of best books, you can visit the full Google Play rundown.