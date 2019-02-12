Google refreshes right-click menu options in Gmail

Google has announced changes to Gmail which will revamp the right-click menu.

On Monday, the tech giant said the changes are focused on right-click menu options. While nowhere near as radical a change as the recent Gmail inbox design overhaul. the update is designed to improve inbox management.

Currently, users are presented with "Move to tab," "Archive," "Mark as read," and "Delete." Within the month, however, these options will extend to include search options, reply/forward, snooze, mark as unread, movement options, labeling, and the option to open an email in a new tab.

Users don't need to anything to take advantage of the new features. The update has already begun rolling out to Rapid Release domains, with up to 15 days allocated for feature visibility from a start date of February 11.

Everyone else can expect a full rollout from February 22, with 1 - 3 days pegged for feature visibility.

In related news, Google has recently launched Google Docs API, which is now available for developers to read and write documents programmatically and integrate data from various sources.

