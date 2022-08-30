Google released a new update that makes adding emojis to your Google Doc almost too easy

Google

Google Docs has been a place where you can easily collaborate with colleagues and classmates, sharing ideas and edits all on one document. Now you can share how you are feeling, too -- the latest Google Workspace update lets you add in-line emojis while you are typing.

To add the emojis, all you have to do is click the "@" button on your keyboard followed by the name of the emoji you want to use. For example, if you are feeling celebratory, you can click "@" followed by "confetti" and the emoji will pop up right next to your text🎊. The possibilities are endless.

SEE: Google is adding these IT security integrations to Chrome

Google has been embracing emojis this past year. In April, Google introduced emojis to Google Docs. However, until now, you had to copy and paste them from another site or use your computer's picker.

The new feature will be available to all users with personal Google accounts, as well as Google Workspace customers and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

The rollout pace will depend on whether you have rapid release domains or scheduled release domains selected in your settings. For Google Workspaces, the default is the scheduled release domains in which users get new features at least one week after they're released to Rapid Release domains.

SEE: How to create Google Docs templates with a free Workspaces account

Users with rapid release domains can expect to see a gradual rollout that began yesterday and will last 15 days. Scheduled release domains will experience a gradual rollout starting on September 12, 2022.