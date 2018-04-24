Google reveals Chrome's new look: Here's what you'll see in Material Design refresh

Video: New Google Chrome filter will only eliminate the most annoying ads.

Google has revealed its future look for Chrome, introducing rounder tabs, a new open tab button, and a round-edged address bar.

Elements of Google's Chrome UI redesign have shown up in Chrome Canary version 68 for Windows, but not the Canary build for macOS.

To see the design direction Chrome may be taking in future, users will need to enter the Chrome flag chrome://flags/#top-chrome-md and then select Refresh from the dropdown menu to the right of 'UI Layout for the browser's top chrome'.

The new look Chrome, spotted by 9to5Google, has been built around a redesign known as Material Design 2, which surfaced in February.

Chrome developers call the project the Material Design Refresh or MdRefresh on the Chrome bug tracker, where it lists a range of visible and not-so-visible changes taking place with adjustments to icon colors, bookmarks, tabs, the toolbar, avatar buttons, tab-loading animations and more.

The URL bar or Omnibox for Chrome on Windows now features rounded edges with the Secure and padlock symbol sitting inside a pill-like shape. The same Omnibox design also be seen in Chrome 66 on Android, but it's still an experimental feature.

The most obvious change to Chrome are the new tabs, which lose their sharp corners and leaning edges in favor of rounded corners with straight edges.

Also, the New Tab button is moving to the far left on Windows, Linux and Chrome OS, while macOS will have one on the right.

The account profile or avatar icon is now located in the toolbar just to the right of the address bar.

Image: Google

