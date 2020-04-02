Google rolls out Memorystore for Memcached in beta

Google Cloud on Thursday started rolling out Memorystore for Memcached in beta. The fully-managed service gives a new caching layer option to customers using Google's Cloud Memorystore, its in-memory data store.

The new service is fully compatible with the open source Memcached protocol, which is popular as a front-end cache for databases. Its compatibility lets customers migrate applications from self-deployed Memcached or other cloud providers without any code changes.

Memorystore for Memcached also lets customers easily scale instances up or down to optimize for the preferred cache-hit ratio and price. Customers can scale clusters up to 5 TB per instance. The service also offers an auto-discovery protocol that should make it easier to deal with changes to the number of nodes during scaling.

Memorystore for Memcached can be accessed from applications running on Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), App Engine Flex, App Engine Standard and Cloud Functions. The beta launch is initially available in major regions in the US, Asia and Europe.

Google launched Cloud Memorystore for Redis, a fully-managed in-memory data store service, in 2018. It was one of multiple managed database services Google rolled out at the time.