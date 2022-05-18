Google Russia to file for bankruptcy after Russian government seizes assets

Google on Wednesday confirmed that Google Russia is filing for bankruptcy, following the Russian government's seizure of its assets. However, Google will continue to make free services like Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, Android, and Play available to users in Russia, the company told ZDNet.

As the Russian office closes, Google is also moving its Russia-based employees elsewhere, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

"The Russian authorities' seizure of Google Russia's bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations," a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement to ZDNet.

Google had previously announced that it would pause the vast majority of its commercial operations in Russia, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It also stopped selling ads and cloud computing services in Russia, while YouTube has been blocking access to channels globally associated with Russian state-funded media due to their coverage of the invasion.

Russia's military actions have put the country at odds with a number of social media platforms and other tech companies, as both sides of the conflict seek to influence its trajectory with control of the internet.