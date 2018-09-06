Google hardware event confirmed for Oct. 9 in New York

We now know when Google will announce the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The search giant sent out invites to Made by Google event on Oct. 9 in New York, NY.
The event will start at 8 am PT/11 am ET and will be held at Spring Studios.
Google is expected to announce its next-generation smartphones, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and possibly a new Pixelbook, which runs ChromeOS.
We already have a good idea of what the Pixel 3 XL will look like, thanks to a series of leaks that seemed to have slowed down over the past week. What we don't know, however, is much about anything else the company could announce during the event.
Join Discussion