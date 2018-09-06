Google hardware event confirmed for Oct. 9 in New York

Google, Inc.

We now know when Google will announce the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The search giant sent out invites to Made by Google event on Oct. 9 in New York, NY.

The event will start at 8 am PT/11 am ET and will be held at Spring Studios.

Google is expected to announce its next-generation smartphones, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and possibly a new Pixelbook, which runs ChromeOS.

We already have a good idea of what the Pixel 3 XL will look like, thanks to a series of leaks that seemed to have slowed down over the past week. What we don't know, however, is much about anything else the company could announce during the event.