Here's our best look at the Google Pixel 3 XL yet

Google's upcoming hardware launch -- rumored to include a new Pixelbook, the latest Pixel smartphones, and a smartwatch -- just got a little less exciting.

A Russian blogger for Rozetked got his hands on a Pixel 3 XL and has posted a series of photos of the phone, along with a video showing off the addition of wireless charging to the Pixel line.

According to the leak, the Pixel 3 XL has an all-glass back, a rather tall display with a notch, and keeps the fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone.

Here's a video posted on Twitter of wireless charging in action:



Can you say, "Finally?" This is one feature related to the Pixel's design I had on my list of what would make up the perfect smartphone.

The writer also posted photos supposedly shot on the Pixel 3 XL to his Instagram account, but there's no way to verify if the photos were truly taken with the unreleased phone. If they were, however, we're in for a treat when the Pixel 3 XL launches.

Other details in the post include the display's resolution of 2960 x 1440, the fact it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and it comes with USB-C wired headphones that look a lot like last year's Pixel Buds. Naturally, it runs Android 9.0 Pie.

Be sure to check out the gallery of the Pixel 3 XL on the RozetKed post.

