Google to introduce new info badges to image search

Google has announced that it will be making updates to the way image searches are displayed.

The company tweeted that later this week, Google Images will show new icons on the desktop, providing users with additional information to indicate if images lead to pages with products for sale, recipes, or video content.

Google added that hovering a mouse over the icons would expand the icons with additional text or the length of a video.

Meanwhile, image dimensions that appear when a mouse hovers over an image thumbnail will be removed.

"These can still be accessed by mousing-over the image in the information display that appears when a thumbnail is selected," Google said in the tweet.

Google is also currently beta testing a new way for sites to display licensing information about content that appears in Google Images.

As part of the beta testing, a licensable badge on image thumbnails will be displayed in Google Images if images specify there is licence information available on a website.

"This tells people that licence information is available for the image, and provides a link to the licence in the Image Viewer, which offers more detail on how someone can use the image," Google explained on its developers page.

These latest updates from Google follows on from the company announcing yesterday that it launched five additional languages for Google Translate, bringing its total number of supported languages to 108.

The five new languages are Kinyarwanda, Odia, Tatar, Turkmen, and Uyghur.

Google has launched the new Translate languages for 1% of users and plans to ramp it up to complete coverage soon after.

Earlier this month, the tech giant also announced updates to Google Maps on both Android and iOS.

Coinciding with its 15th birthday, the app will feature five easy-to-access tabs: Explore, Commute, Saved, Contribute and Updates. The new Updates tab offers a feed of trending spots from local experts and publishers, as well as a way to directly chat with businesses.

