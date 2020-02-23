Try these six awesome Google Chrome extensions today

Here I've worked hard to whittle down my top 50 Google Chrome extensions down to the top six all-time favorites that have become totally indispensable.

All these extensions are free to download from the Google Chrome Web Store. Click on the link to download (you can always disable or delete an extension at a later date if you decide it is not for you).

#1: Office Editing for Docs, Sheets & Slides

View and edit Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files -- without needing Office installed on your computer.

Once the extension is installed, Office files that you drag into Chrome, open in Gmail, Google Drive, and more, will be opened in Docs, Sheets, and Slides for viewing and editing.

Download link

#2: Tab Wrangler

Automatically closes inactive tabs and makes it easy to get them back

Automatically closes idle tabs after designated time

Saves closed tabs, easy to re-open

Chrome sync saves settings between computers

Doesn't close pinned tabs

Lock tabs from closing

Download link

#3: Session Buddy

Session Buddy is a session manager for your browser that allows you to do so much. For example:

See all open tabs in one place.

Save open tabs and restore them later. Great for freeing up memory and avoiding tab clutter.

Recover open tabs after a browser or system crash.

Organize links by topic and find them when you need them with keyword search.

Easily consolidate link sets and eliminate duplicates.

Export link sets in a variety of text formats for use in email messages, documents, spreadsheets, and online posts.

Create sessions from a list of URLs.

Download link

#4: Tampermonkey

Tampermonkey allows you to customize web pages by downloading and installing userscripts. It's one of those extensions that once you start experimenting with it, you'll end up wanting to customize every page you regularly visit.

What it can do is really limited by the scripts available, or, if you decide to make scripts yourself, your imagination!

Download link

#5: LastPass

An award-winning password manager that does that and so much more!

Store login usernames and passwords

Checkout fast by adding credit cards & shopping profiles

Attach docs, PDFs, images, audio, and more

Save any piece of data you need to keep secure and easy-to-find

Manage everything from a simple, searchable vault

Add, edit, view, delete, and organize your passwords

Download link

#6: Visualping

This extension allows your browser to monitor web pages for changes automatically. It can inform you whenever a particular page changes without you having to go and check every time, and it can even show you what the differences are.

I have a long list of websites that I keep an eye on using this tool, and so far, it has worked flawlessly.

Download link

