Google to invest $13 billion in new US data centers, offices

Google on Wednesday announced it's investing $13 billion this year in new offices and data centers across the US, with major expansions in 14 states. All told, the plans will give Google a presence in 24 states.

"Our expansion across the U.S. has been crucial to finding great new talent, improving the services that people use every day, and investing in our business," Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post.

By bringing jobs and investments to more states, Google is also likely to benefit from more political support. Pichai noted that 2019 will be the second year in a row that Google will grow at a faster pace outside of the Bay Area, where it is headquartered. Over the past year, Google hired more than 10,000 people in the US and invested more than $9 billion.

This year's investments, Pichai said, will give Google "the capacity to hire tens of thousands of employees."



Specifically, Google plans to open new data center capacity in Ohio, Nebraska, Virginia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Nevada. It's expanding its office space or opening new offices in Chicago, Detroit, Wisconsin, Virginia, Georgia, Texas, Massachusetts, New York, Washington state and various locations in California.