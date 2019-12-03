Google updates Sites with new features like search integration, version history

Google on Tuesday announced improvements to its Sites product that aim to make the website creation platform a more robust tool for companies. In a G Suite update blog, Google said Sites has new template options, improved intelligent search functions, version history, and user feedback functionality.

Sites works similarly to Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, giving users the ability to collaborate and edit a draft site at the same time. As part of G Suite, Sites tightly integrates with the rest of Google's productivity apps.

As for the updates, Google said Sites will soon feature a template gallery with common site types for users to choose from. A business can build a site from a template like they would a Google Doc, Google said. As for the search function, Google is introducing a Cloud Search integration that will bring Google's search technology to business' sites. This will allow employees to search for and find content across G Suite.

Google is also bringing version history to Sites. Similar to what's available in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, version history will show who made changes to a page and let users restore earlier drafts. Another new feature will let users review changes made to a draft before it goes live, and see side-by-side visual comparisons of the draft site and published version. To help keep site data up to date, Google is also adding a tool that lets site viewers provide feedback to site creators.

