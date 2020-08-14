Google: Your apps will start faster with this update for Wear OS

Google Pixel 4a's top features Watch Now

Google is preparing a new version of Wear OS, breathing new life into its six-year old platform for wearables that hasn't got so much attention lately.

Google hasn't given up on Wear OS and has announced that later this year it will deliver a new version with CPU improvements that will make apps start up to 20% faster than previously.

The update, due out in the fall, promises a simplified pairing process with a smartphone and better controls for managing different watch modes and workouts.

Additionally, it's improving LTE support (but no 5G) while new Wear OS wearables should see performance improvements through the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ systems on chips.

Mobvoi, the maker of TickWatch Pro devices, is slated to release the TicWatch Pro 3 with Wear OS and Qualcomm's 4100+ later this year.

Qualcomm claims that the two new chips offer up to 25% better battery life, but the higher end 'plus' chip also has an always-on processor to support extra display animations for maps, heart rate, notifications, haptics and more.

The next version of Wear OS contains a hand washing timer as part of Google's response to COVID-19. Google is also building a new weather interface with hourly run-downs of the day's forecast.

Those on the hunt for something other than an Apple Watch can expect new Wear OS devices from Oppo, Suunto, and Xiaomi.

The updates aren't as flashy as those in store for Android 11, however Google says it has been trying to "bring the best of Android 11 to wearables".

That statement is also directed at developers who should find it easer to build Android wear apps using familiar Android development tools, such as Android Studio, the official Android programming language Kotlin, and Android Jetpack software libraries.