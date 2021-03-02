Google's Pixel phones: Here are the latest updates coming your way

Google has announced the latest quarterly feature update for Pixel phones with a new recording experience that makes sharing audio easier, a way to use the Pixel Camera underwater, new wallpapers and Smart Compose updates.

The Recorder app for Pixel can be used to record, transcribe English, and search audio files and the latest update makes it easier to share links to these files. There's also a new website recorder.google.com, where users can hear recordings, see transcripts and search through files.

When users edit a transcript, audio now automatically changes too, allowing users to save the needed parts and cut the unneeded bits. Users can also back up recordings to their Google Account, and access the files from any device.

SEE: 5G smartphones: A cheat sheet (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

There's a new case available from Kraken Sports called the Universal Smart Phone Housing, which allows users to capture images underwater while diving. The case costs $325.

Pixels with a supported case are able to use Dive Case Connector for Camera. This enables some features like Night Sight and Portrait underwater. The feature works with the Pixel 2 or newer. It also requires Android R, Camera Update 8.1 from November 2020, the Dive Case Connector app for Google Camera, and either the KRH04 or KRH03 Kraken Sports Universal Smart Phone Housing.

There's a bunch of colorful new wallpapers from different artists around the world that celebrate cultural moments, including International Women's Day on March 8.

The Smart Compose feature that complete sentences as users type is now available for some messaging apps on a Pixel.

Finally, there's an updated bedtime screen in Clock when used with a Pixel Stand. This feature is available on Pixel phones with wireless charging capability, including Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 5.